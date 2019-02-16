Chicago AccuWeather: 2-4 inches of snow on Sunday

Steady snow through mid-day Sunday. Lighter snow continues after 2 p.m. Highs in 20s.Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect after midnight Sunday.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: 2-4 inches of snow. High: 29, Low: 24: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 13:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 24:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 36, Low: 23: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 31, Low: 22: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25: Light rain late. High: 43, Low: 19