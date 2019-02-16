WEATHER

Chicago AccuWeather: 2-4 inches of snow on Sunday

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the latest forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Steady snow through mid-day Sunday. Lighter snow continues after 2 p.m. Highs in 20s.

Winter Weather Advisory to go into effect after midnight Sunday.
Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.


Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Sunday: 2-4 inches of snow. High: 29, Low: 24
Monday: Mostly cloudy with flurries. High: 28, Low: 13

Tuesday:Partly cloudy and cool. High: 30, Low: 24

Wednesday:Snow likely, wintry mix south. High: 36, Low: 23

Thursday: Mostly sunny and quiet. High: 31, Low: 22

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice. High: 34, Low: 25
Saturday: Light rain late. High: 43, Low: 19

Get the free AccuWeather app for iPhone

Get the free AccuWeather app for Android

Now you can get the daily allergy count for the Chicago area during select ABC7 Newscasts. You can also visit the following link: Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Count or call the Gottlieb Memorial Hospital Allergy Hotline at 1-866-4-POLLEN for English.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Submit a drawing to the Weather Sketchers Club
NASA shows CA snowpack that can be seen from space
Chunks of ice fall from downtown skycrapers
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
More Weather
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims ID'd; shooter had gun illegally, just been fired
Police: New evidence "shifted the trajectory" of Jussie Smollett investigation, 2 brothers cooperating
Aurora shooting victims: What we know
Police shoot man in North Lawndale
Vatican defrocks former US cardinal McCarrick over sex abuse
What happened at the Oscars 10, 20 & 30 years ago
'Star Wars' director shares sneak peek as shooting wraps
Airborne SUV comes crashing down onto police cruiser: VIDEO
Show More
Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
2 men charged after firearms, ammunition found in Ford Heights
Orange alligators lurk in South Carolina lakes
Armed robber on the run after targeting 7 businesses
Surveillance photos released of man who punched, kicked pregnant woman on CTA Red Line train
More News