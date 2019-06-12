Weather

Chicago Weather Radar: Heavy rain, storms possible Wednesday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keep your umbrella handy! Heavy rain is possible across the Chicago area Wednesday.

Light rain falling across the city and suburbs will become heavier and more widespread throughout the day, with some embedded thunderstorms likely.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.



While severe weather is not expected, heavy rain and small hail are possible in any storms that develop. Some areas could see as much as an inch of rain by the end of the day, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.

What is a severe thunderstorm?
EMBED More News Videos

The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.



Temperatures will range from the low 60s to low 70s across the area on Wednesday. The rain is expected to ease up overnight, but some lingering showers could persist along the lakefront on Thursday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherchicagocook countylake countylake county indianadupage countykane countymchenry countykankakee countywill countydekalb countythunderstormradarweatherstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Defense admits man killed Chinese scholar at U of I
Gov. Pritzker signs abortion bill into law
Weed Legalization Guide
Off-duty CPD officer accused in deadly DUI crash suspended
Robber claiming to have bomb holds up Logan Square bank
3 suspects in murder of pregnant Chicago woman to be formally indicted
4 wanted for Red Line robberies on North Side
Show More
'Country' boy creates duct tape rainbow flag on truck
Ford recalls 1.3M vehicles for suspension, transmission issues
Delta sends plane to pick up 41 students stranded in airport
'Coward, monster:' Families of slain Muslims speak at Craig Hicks sentencing
Mayor Lightfoot to introduce ethics reforms at City Council meeting Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News