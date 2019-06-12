Chicago Weather Radar: Heavy rain, storms possible Wednesday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5343596" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The latest seven day forecast from our ABC7 Weather team.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5333344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The next time you find yourself under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, know that large hail and high winds are possible.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Keep your umbrella handy! Heavy rain is possible across the Chicago area Wednesday.Light rain falling across the city and suburbs will become heavier and more widespread throughout the day, with some embedded thunderstorms likely.While severe weather is not expected, heavy rain and small hail are possible in any storms that develop. Some areas could see as much as an inch of rain by the end of the day, ABC7 meteorologist Tracy Butler said.Temperatures will range from the low 60s to low 70s across the area on Wednesday. The rain is expected to ease up overnight, but some lingering showers could persist along the lakefront on Thursday.