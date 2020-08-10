Weather

Chicago Weather Live Radar: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago-area Monday

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms with the risk of high, strong winds up to 100 miles per hour are moving through the Chicago area Monday afternoon, bringing with it the risk of storm damage.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Boone County until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Cook, Lake, Will, Kankakee and DuPage counties until 3:45 p.m.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the entire Chicago area Monday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Kendall, Kane, McHenry and Grundy counties until 4 p.m.

The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Monday and covers northeast Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana.

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracey Butler has upgraded Monday to an AccuWeather Alert day due to the moderate risk of storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Risk categories range from marginal to high.



This forecast comes as heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The National Weather Service says some gusts could reach 100 mph.

FULL FORECAST

The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.

Tracey says damaging winds and torrential rain is likely. The threat of tornadoes is also possible but remains low at this time.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app

Check back throughout the day for the latest on Chicago weather.
