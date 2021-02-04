winter storm

Chicago weather: Winter Weather Advisory starts Thursday morning as more snow expected, then bitter cold across area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- As some in the Chicago area continue to dig out after a weekend snowstorm dumped a foot of snow in parts of the region, more precipitation and bitter cold are expected Thursday.

ABC7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said most areas will see between 2 to 5 inches of snow between noon and 7 p.m. Thursday, with highest totals north and west of the city. Snow may be heavy at times.

Get the latest AccuWeather updates here

Meteorologist Tracy Butler also said there may be a brief, spotty mix of precipitation earlier in the day, but the main snow event will be just before and during the evening rush hour.

The snow will be followed by bitter cold air with winds up to 45 mph. Blowing snow will be a problem Thursday night and Friday morning. Arctic temperatures will come with the wind, with lows below 0 and wind chills making it feel colder than it has in two years, since the last polar vortex.

Scott said starting Friday, temperatures won't climb above freezing for at least 10 days, and possibly even the next two weeks.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted a reminder about the city's heat ordinance Wednesday, saying landlords must keep the temperature inside set to at least 68 degrees during the day and 66 degrees at night.



Cook County Warming Centers will also be open. Visit cookgov.me/warmcenters for more information.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Grundy, Kendall, and LaSalle counties in Illinois and Lake and Porter counties in Indiana.

Some far western counties, including Lee and Ogle, are under a Winter Storm Watch until noon Friday.

DO YOU REMEMBER? | Looking back on the 2011 Chicago Blizzard 10 years later
EMBED More News Videos

More than 20 inches of snow. Drivers stranded for miles on Lake Shore Drive. Do you remember the Chicago blizzard of 2011?



The Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications along with the Department of Family and Support Services and other departments urged residents Wednesday to prepare for upcoming arctic weather conditions.

They provided safety tips about staying warm, ways to avoid pipes freezing and more.

WATCH: Chicago officials urge safety in cold weather


EMBED More News Videos

More snow is expected across the Chicago area Thursday. Then bitter cold hits.



Make sure warm air is circulating throughout the home, and keep a trickle of water running in order to prevent frozen pipes. If pipes freeze, do not use candles or any open flame to thaw them. Instead use a hair dryer or heating pad. For more information visit chicago.gov/water.

The Chicago Fire Department does not recommend using space heaters; however, if used, be sure they are UL certified and at least 3 feet from anything that can ignite. The use of a space heater in children's rooms should be monitored closely as children sometimes move them close to or into the bed with tragic results, officials said. If extension cords are used, they should be rated at 15 amps minimum and never put cords under carpet. With the added demand on furnaces and boilers, CFD also reminds residents they are required by ordinance to have working carbon monoxide detectors to protect against carbon monoxide leaks from a heating system that could be fatal over time, and to keep smoke detectors in working order.

Those seeking access to warming centers and/or experiencing insufficient heat are encouraged to contact 311 for immediate assistance.

RELATED: Winter home maintenance: How to prepare your house for snow, cold

OEMC will monitor weather conditions with the National Weather Service and coordinate response efforts with the city's public safety and infrastructure departments and public partners to keep residents safe and informed, officials said.

Residents were reminded to provide any needed assistance to neighbors, family members, the elderly and those most vulnerable during the cold weather. If you need to request a well-being check you can call 311, go to 311.chicago.gov, or use the 311 mobile app.

WATCH: Chunks of ice float in Lake Michigan


EMBED More News Videos

Lake Michigan was a sight to behold during the snow storm this weekend.



Visit chicago.gov/city/en/depts/fss.html for more information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherwinnebago countyboone countyogle countykane countydupage countylake countylake county indianakankakee countywill countydekalb countymchenry countycoldwinter stormsnow totalssnowwintersevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER STORM
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Chicago weather: Weekend snowstorm adds up to biggest in over 5 years
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU make progress on deal; tentative testing plan agreed to, sources say
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
Round Lake Beach man charged with murder for shooting teens in his stolen car: prosecutors
South Side aldermen demand action over Chicago missing mail
Old Facebook glitch exposes users' phone numbers
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
GameStop stock: CA man turns stimulus checks into $40K
Show More
Lake Forest College COVID-19 outbreak fueled by dorm gatherings
'We are broken': Family devastated by death of teen after Jan. shooting rampage
Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after suing university
Chicago Weather: Wintry mix changes to snow Thursday
Former police officer charged with murder in death of Andre Hill
More TOP STORIES News