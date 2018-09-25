@LarryABC7 @ABC7Chicago When it hit Elgin IL leaves and garbage cans where flying everywhere on our street @NWSChicago @ pic.twitter.com/Zh4VY0yESb — MidwestStormChaser (@MdwStormChaser) September 25, 2018

Short video of the severe thunderstorm coming through Huntley around 4:48p. Strong winds and rain lasted 5-6 min. Way stronger than the usual stuff we get around here. #ilwx pic.twitter.com/qlrYvxZMKy — Dave DiVenere (@DDivenere) September 25, 2018

Storms are racing through the Chicago area with winds of more than 60 mph.A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties until 6 p.m.Michael Bazzoni shared video with ABC7 Eyewitness News via Twitter showing heavy rain blowing across a street in Lake Zurich.Winds have gusted at 60-75 mph as the storms quickly moved southwest across the area. Storms were expected to hit Chicago during rush hour, at about 5:45 p.m.There were 73 flights canceled at O'Hare International Airport shortly before 6 p.m., and arriving flights were delayed by an average of 47 minutes. Twenty-three flights had been canceled at Midway Airport.Video from Twitter user Midwest Storm Chaser shows strong winds shaking trees behind a home in Elgin.Dave DiVenere shared video of the storm in Huntley, saying it was much stronger than what the area usually experiences.These strong gusts downed several tree branches along Briar Hill Road in Huntley.The wind snapped a tree in half on Harmony Road in Huntley.A tree and power lines were downed due to severe winds along High Street in Sycamore.