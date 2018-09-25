WEATHER

Chicago weather: Severe storms race over Chicago area with heavy rain, strong wind

EMBED </>More Videos

Storms are racing through the Chicago area with winds of more than 60 mph.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Storms are racing through the Chicago area with winds of more than 60 mph.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry and Will counties until 6 p.m.

Michael Bazzoni shared video with ABC7 Eyewitness News via Twitter showing heavy rain blowing across a street in Lake Zurich.



Winds have gusted at 60-75 mph as the storms quickly moved southwest across the area. Storms were expected to hit Chicago during rush hour, at about 5:45 p.m.

Doppler 7 MAXCLICK HERE to see the latest radar view from LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

There were 73 flights canceled at O'Hare International Airport shortly before 6 p.m., and arriving flights were delayed by an average of 47 minutes. Twenty-three flights had been canceled at Midway Airport.

Video from Twitter user Midwest Storm Chaser shows strong winds shaking trees behind a home in Elgin.


Dave DiVenere shared video of the storm in Huntley, saying it was much stronger than what the area usually experiences.



These strong gusts downed several tree branches along Briar Hill Road in Huntley.


The wind snapped a tree in half on Harmony Road in Huntley.



A tree and power lines were downed due to severe winds along High Street in Sycamore.

CLICK HERE for the latest 7-day outlook from the First Alert Weather Team:
ABC7 Accuweather Forecast
Warm with scattered rain during the day. High of 82. A threat of severe storms in the evening.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weatherwindwind damageweatherforecast
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with severe storms possible in evening
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Florence update: Florence floods prompt new evacuations
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
More Weather
Top Stories
Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Slain CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer's star retired
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
Roger Agpawa sworn in as mayor of Markham after legal fight
'Hamilton' cast helps register voters in Chicago
Driver killed in Bartlett 5-car crash
'Professional Cuddling' is real, and beneficial
Show More
2 OBGYNs save the day, help deliver baby orangutan
Dunkin' Donuts to change its name
VIDEO: Florida man accused of throwing another man off bridge
Chinese citizen accused of allegedly spying on US engineers
'Making a Murderer' sequel set to premiere in October on Netflix
More News