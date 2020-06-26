Chicago Weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for west suburbs

Friday has been deemed an AccuWeather Alert Day due to the potential of severe storms.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the Chicago area is also in effect until 9 p.m., including the following counties: Cook, De Kalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall, Lake, LaSalle, Lee, and Will.
Multiple rounds of storms are expected Friday, with the greatest chance for severe weather in the evening, ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracy Butler said.
North of Chicago in Lake County, isolated storms have formed around Grayslake and Waukegan and are quickly moving east, as of 5 p.m.
Gusty winds ripped down power lines in Sleepy Hollow, while lightning struck a house in Wilmette.
Bricks crumbled to the ground, but there are no reports of any injuries.
A stronger storm is moving just outside of the area in Ogle County.
The storms are expected to move into southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
As of around 4 p.m., more than 1,000 ComEd customers were without power, the utility said. Most of the outages are located around Elgin.
In the morning, there were a few storms in the area, but they weren't as severe.