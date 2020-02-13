Weather

Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Hot with evening storms, some strong

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Friday is an AccuWeather Alert Day with strong storms expected in the evening and hot temperatures. Highs around 90.

Get the latest weather info with our ABC7 Chicago AccuWeather app.

Here's your 7-day weather forecast.

Friday: AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms in the evening. High: 91, Low: 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 69

Sunday: Scattered storms. High: 87, Low: 70

Monday: A few storms. High 89, Low: 72

Tuesday: Isolated storms. High: 86, Low: 69

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, less humid. High: 88, Low: 68

Thursday: Sunny, nice day. High: 89, Low: 70


