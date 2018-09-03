WEATHER

Chicago weather: Severe weather cancels flights, impacts Labor Day weekend travel

Thunderstorms caused flooding across the Chicago area Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Potentially severe weather is impacting travel across the area as Labor Day weekend comes to a close.

The FAA reported 191 flights had been cancelled at O'Hare International Airport as of 3:15 p.m. Some flights arriving to O'Hare International Airport were delayed by an average of 2 hours and 46 minutes, according to the FAA.

There was also flooding inside O'Hare's Terminal 5.

Flooding in and around O'Hare caused travel headaches Monday.


Midway Airport reported average delays of 15 minutes or less and no cancellations as of 3:15 p.m.

Flooding closed several roads and delayed flights in the Chicago area Monday, including the I-90 O'Hare Extension at Mannheim Road in both directions, according to Illinois State Police.The Westbound I-90 O'Hare Extension was also closed by flooding between Mannheim Road and Bessie Coleman Drive.

I-90 has since reopened but traffic remained slow because of standing water.

Park Ridge Police reported Monday that Touhy Avenue was closed at the viaduct, Cumberland was closed at Belleplaine and Northwest Highway was closed at 400 North due to flooding.

In north suburban Lake Forest, some cars were floating under Route 41. Floodwaters in the area stranded one woman, who was forced to abandon her car in chest-deep water.

In North Chicago, fire crews had to rescue another woman who had become trapped under a viaduct.

The storms also brought lightning to the area. One resident in south suburban Darien said his house was struck by lightning while he and his family were inside. No one was hurt and there was no significant damage to the home.

Earlier Monday afternoon, a severe thunderstorm prompted a tornado warning for McHenry and Lake Counties. The warning was later canceled.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More scattered heavy rain is expected in the area Monday afternoon and evening.
