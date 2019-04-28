Weather

Chicago Weather: Slippery conditions could follow Saturday's snow

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An unusual spring snowstorm dropped 2-7 inches of precipitation across the Chicago area on Saturday, making roads slushy and canceling more than 730 flights.

Rain started Saturday morning and turned to snow, mostly for areas north of Interstate 80 in the afternoon.

Saturday's snowfall made for an unusual spring wedding for one Chicago couple.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 1 a.m. Sunday for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, and McHenry counties. The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday for Boone, DeKalb, Ogle and Winnebago counties, and until 10 p.m. for Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties in Wisconsin.

Temperatures hovered above normal so most of the snow has melted. However, as temperatures drop overnight, roads and sidewalks are expected to be slick by Sunday morning.

WATCH: TULIPS COVERED IN SNOW
Tulips were covered in snow on Saturday when it snowed in Huntley during an unusual spring snow.



The weather forced the White Sox to postpone their game against the Detroit Tigers. The teams will make Saturday's game up as part of a split doubleheader on July 3.

If O'Hare sees more than 2.2 inches of snow from this system, it will be the greatest snowfall on record this late in the season.

A historic mid-April storm dropped as many as eight inches of snow on parts of the Chicago area less than two weeks ago. Woodstock received 8.5 inches of snow and 5.4 inches of snow fell at O'Hare on April 14.

WATCH: Snow falls as students head to prom in Huntley
Snow was falling as Huntley High School students arrived at prom.



WATCH: Brookfield Zoo animals enjoy April snow
Brookfield Zoo animals enjoyed the spring snow storm on Sunday.

