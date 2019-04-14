Chicago Weather: Historic mid-April snow storm dumps up to 7 inches, cancels 1,000 flights

This is the area's biggest snow storm so late in the season.
The north and west suburbs got the most snow - Huntly got 7.5 inches and O'Hare airport got 5 inches. Some areas just got a dusting.
Most of the Chicago area got between 2 and 6 inches. Snow was starting to diminish in the late afternoon.
A Lakeshore Flood Advisory was issued until 10 p.m. Sunday.
Temperatures were in the mid 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.
About 1,080 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were cancelled Sunday due to the weather conditions. At about 4 p.m., O'Hare reported 939 canceled flights and a 54-minute average delay. Midway reported 140 cancellations with a 32-minute delay.
Sunday's Buddy Walk was also cancelled, as well as the Chicago Cubs games against the Los Angeles Angels.
Both are expected to be rescheduled for another date.
