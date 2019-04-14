Weather

Chicago Weather: Historic mid-April snow storm dumps up to 7 inches, cancels 1,000 flights

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A historic mid-April snow storm on Sunday dropped up to 7 inches in parts of the Chicago area, canceling more than 1,000 flights and making roads slushy.

This is the area's biggest snow storm so late in the season.

The north and west suburbs got the most snow - Huntly got 7.5 inches and O'Hare airport got 5 inches. Some areas just got a dusting.

Most of the Chicago area got between 2 and 6 inches. Snow was starting to diminish in the late afternoon.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory was issued until 10 p.m. Sunday.



Temperatures were in the mid 30s with a wind chill in the 20s.

RELATED: Chicago AccuWeather: Wintry mix falls on Sunday

About 1,080 flights at O'Hare and Midway airports were cancelled Sunday due to the weather conditions. At about 4 p.m., O'Hare reported 939 canceled flights and a 54-minute average delay. Midway reported 140 cancellations with a 32-minute delay.


Sunday's Buddy Walk was also cancelled, as well as the Chicago Cubs games against the Los Angeles Angels.

RELATED: Cubs postpone Sunday's game against LA Angels due to weather

Both are expected to be rescheduled for another date.



