severe weather

Chicago Weather: Spring storms bring heavy rain; tornado touchdown reported near Springfield

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tornado touchdown reported near Springfield, Illinois

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Storms that developed over Iowa and western Illinois raced eastward into the Chicago area Monday evening.

While the city and suburbs just saw heavy rain, there are reports a tornado touched down outside of Springfield.

There were no reports of any major damage. Some power lines snapped, knocking out power to about 1,000 residents in the Springfield area.

Now that the storms have moved out, expect below average temperatures for the rest of the week.

WATCH: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
