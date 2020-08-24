Chicago Weather: Cloudy with severe storms possible Monday evening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Accuweatehr Alert Day. Mostly cloudy Monday with potentially severe storms in the evening. Highs in the mid-70s.Here's your 7-day weather forecast.: Accuweatehr Alert Day. Showers and storms. High: 76, Low: 49: Light showers. High: 59, Low: 44: Sunny, cooler by the lake. High: 63, Low: 41: Few showers. High: 58, Low: 39Dry, chilly. High: 56, Low: 40: PM showers. High: 62, Low: 42: Clearing, cool. High: 57, Low: 38