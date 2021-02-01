Chicago weather: Area digging out after a foot of snow in places as plows begin clearing side streets

winter storm

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago area is digging out Monday after a weekend snowstorm dumped a foot of snow in some parts of the area.

Over the weekend, O'Hare Airport recorded 9.9 inches of snow and it was at least 11 inches of snow at Midway. It was the biggest snowstorm in the Chicago area in more than five years.

Snow Totals


Peotone: 12.7"
Romeoville: 12.7"
Downers Grove: 12.4"
Morton Grove 12.1"
Oak Park: 12.0"
Deerfield: 12.0"
Flossmoor: 11.5"
Plainfield: 11.2"
Midway: 11"
Schaumburg: 10.3"

Tinley Park 10.0"
Homer Glen: 9.5"
O'Hare: 9.9"
Crown Point 9.5"

The snow was wet and heavy, making it a challenge to keep up with on sidewalks and driveways. Snow plows came through main streets but hours later they were covered again.

The winter weather is set to continue, with bitter cold temeperatures forecast for next weekend.

Tips if you must travel:



  • Take it slow, especially when approaching intersections, ramps, bridges and shaded areas that are prone to icing.


  • Make sure your gas tank is full.

  • Keep a cell phone, warm clothes, blankets, food, water, a first-aid kit, washer fluid and an ice scraper in your vehicle.

  • Check the forecast and make sure someone is aware of your route and schedule.

  • Carry a cellphone and dial *999 in the Chicago area for assistance in case of emergency.

  • Reminder: Using handheld phones while driving is illegal in Illinois, unless it is an emergency situation.

  • If you are involved in a crash, remain inside your vehicle. Exiting your vehicle into live traffic can have fatal consequences.

  • Always wear a seat belt, whether you're sitting in the front seat or back seat. It's the law.


    • North Side Residents Build 15-Foot Snowman



    Some people on the city's North Side put the snow to good use and built this giant snowman.

    An ABC7 photographer said it's about 15 feet tall and had some kids stand in front of it for perspective.

