Chicago weather: Area digging out after a foot of snow in places as plows begin clearing side streets

Over the weekend, O'Hare Airport recorded 9.9 inches of snow and it was at least 11 inches of snow at Midway. It was the biggest snowstorm in the Chicago area in more than five years.
Snow Totals
Peotone: 12.7"
Romeoville: 12.7"
Downers Grove: 12.4"
Morton Grove 12.1"
Oak Park: 12.0"
Deerfield: 12.0"
Flossmoor: 11.5"
Plainfield: 11.2"
Midway: 11"
Schaumburg: 10.3"
Tinley Park 10.0"
Homer Glen: 9.5"
O'Hare: 9.9"
Crown Point 9.5"
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
The snow was wet and heavy, making it a challenge to keep up with on sidewalks and driveways. Snow plows came through main streets but hours later they were covered again.
DO YOU REMEMBER? | Looking back on the 2011 Chicago Blizzard 10 years later
The winter weather is set to continue, with bitter cold temeperatures forecast for next weekend.
Get the latest AccuWeather updates here
Tips if you must travel:
North Side Residents Build 15-Foot Snowman
Some people on the city's North Side put the snow to good use and built this giant snowman.
An ABC7 photographer said it's about 15 feet tall and had some kids stand in front of it for perspective.