What climate change could mean for Chicago area

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are diving a little deeper into new numbers, finding an increase in average temperatures precipitation and snowfall in the Chicago area.NOAA is looking for trends over the last 30 years. Sean Sublette from Climate Central joined ABC7 to discuss what Climate Central is all about.NOAA came out with their updated data set a week ago showing a warming trend, as well as more rain and more snow. Sublette explained what that could mean for the Chicago area.