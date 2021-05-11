Weather

What climate change could mean for Chicago area

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- We are diving a little deeper into new numbers, finding an increase in average temperatures precipitation and snowfall in the Chicago area.

NOAA is looking for trends over the last 30 years. Sean Sublette from Climate Central joined ABC7 to discuss what Climate Central is all about.

RELATED: America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

NOAA came out with their updated data set a week ago showing a warming trend, as well as more rain and more snow. Sublette explained what that could mean for the Chicago area.
