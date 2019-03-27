Weather: Like It or Not

What is an outflow boundary?

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry explains how an outflow boundary can form near a thunderstorm.

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have you heard of the term outflow boundary? It's a feature of a thunderstorm that we can see on Live Doppler 7 Max Radar, most often in the summer.

On a radar image, you can see the storm in red, but there's this thin green line rushing out ahead of the storm. That's the outflow boundary.

In some thunderstorms, rain-cooled air sinks out of the storm and hits the ground. That rain-cooled air then spreads out away from the storm and creates almost like a mini cold front, called an outflow boundary.

As that mini front or outflow boundary runs into warm, humid air, it can force that warm air to rise. Cold air is denser than warm air, so cold air sinks and warm air rises.

If that warm air rises high enough and fast enough, a new storm can develop on the outflow boundary.

When you see these type of signatures on the radar, it often means storms can pop up in random places away from the original storm.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
What is a microburst?
Which is worse: Severe weather watch or warning?
How tornadoes form
Lightning safety tips
TOP STORIES
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx defends office's decision in Jussie Smollett case
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Show More
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
More TOP STORIES News