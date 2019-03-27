Weather: Like It or Not

Lightning safety tips

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Larry Mowry shares safety tips to practice when you see lightning.

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lightning can be one of the most dangerous parts of any thunderstorm. Practicing lightning safety can protect you and your family from harm.

So where is the safest place to be when you see lightning? You may be outside when a storm approaches. Where should you go when the lightning sirens go off at the park?

The safest place is indoors or in a car. You should never seek shelter under a tree or out in the open.

Lightning can strike 15 to 25 miles away from the storm or where it is raining. There is no safe place to be outdoors during a lightning storm.

After the storm passes, you should wait 30 minutes after the last time you hear thunder before you go back outside.

On average, 27 people are killed by lightning each year in the United States.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherweather: like it or not
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
What is an outflow boundary?
What is a microburst?
Which is worse: Severe weather watch or warning?
How tornadoes form
TOP STORIES
What's inside the CPD Jussie Smollett investigative file?
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx defends office's decision in Jussie Smollett case
Jayme Closs update: Jake Patterson pleads guilty
Boy, 15, fatally shot in Fuller Park
Police: 2 men die in West Side crash after driver runs red light
Teen gets jail time after pushing friend off 50-foot bridge
Teens removed from flight due to peanut allergy concerns
Show More
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
James Beard Awards 2019: See Chicago nominees for best restaurants, chefs
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
South Carolina fifth-grade student dies after fight in classroom
Florida lawyer sucker-punched by inmate during court hearing
More TOP STORIES News