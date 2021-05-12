CHICAGO (WLS) -- You hear us say it all the time: watch those bridges and overpasses for slick spots. But why do bridges and overpasses freeze first?
Most roads lose heat evenly at night. But unlike normal roads - which have ground to help insulate them and keep them warmer - cold air can reach above and below the bridges, cooling the concrete on both sides.
This results in quicker heat loss and a faster freeze than normal roads.
SEE MORE: Weather: Like It or Not!
Why do bridges freeze before roads?
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More