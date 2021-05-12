Weather: Like It or Not

Why do bridges freeze before roads?

WEATHER: Like It or Not!
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Why bridges freeze first

CHICAGO (WLS) -- You hear us say it all the time: watch those bridges and overpasses for slick spots. But why do bridges and overpasses freeze first?

Most roads lose heat evenly at night. But unlike normal roads - which have ground to help insulate them and keep them warmer - cold air can reach above and below the bridges, cooling the concrete on both sides.

This results in quicker heat loss and a faster freeze than normal roads.

SEE MORE: Weather: Like It or Not!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather: like it or notwinter weatherbridgefreeze
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER: LIKE IT OR NOT
WEATHER: Like It or Not!
How much wind does it take to move an object?
What is the Polar Vortex?
What is La Nina?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Hundreds gather downtown to protest Israeli actions in Palestine
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Elmwood Park man loses life savings in bank remote access scam
Cook Co. homeowner received nearly $2K refund thanks to phone bank
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
'The Audition' portrays the hardships faced by some Latino actors
Schools partnering with pharmacies to vaccinate young teens
Show More
3 soldiers charged with sending guns to Chicago
Tall ship Windy sails Chicago River to port at Navy Pier
IL reports 1,795 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths
Student charged after Elmhurst University lockdown
Colonial Pipeline restarts operations following hacking shutdown
More TOP STORIES News