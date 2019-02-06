WEATHER

Chicago Weather: Wilmington residents evacuate as flood waters rise from melting Kankakee River ice jam

Along the Kankakee River in Will County, officials there are concerned warming temperatures could cause flooding.

By and Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A melting ice jam along the Kankakee River is posing a serious flooding threat and firefighters waded through water to rescue people from their homes in Wilmington Wednesday.

Right now, Wilmington residents are self-evacuating from their homes as emergency responders deal with rising water levels now that the ice jam along the Kankakee River has started breaking up and coming up on to people's property.

Once Frank and Kathy Mau heard the ice along the river cracking, they decided to get out and move to higher ground

"It's scary," homeowner Kathy Mau. "We've been down here 11-12 years this is the first time we've really watched it break up."

"Been watching it for the last week and this morning it cracked down by us, but it didn't come up right away, I had time to get her out of bed and get out," said homeowner Frank Mau.

Police and fire officials started going door-to-door at homes asking residents to leave out of concern for their safety.

The ice jam stretches along seven miles and with the temperatures warming up, the fear of flooding is becoming a reality.

Rob Boers evacuated his young children out of his home.

"You think you get used to it living in Illinois, I mean one day it's 30, one day its 50, one day it's -20, you know?" Boers said. "But this, I've never seen anything like this since I've been here."

Early Wednesday morning, police helped a woman and her dog out of her home that was surrounded by two feet of water.
ICE, RAIN CREATE SLICK ROADS
An overnight storm has left some roads in the Chicago area a little slick for the morning commute Wednesday.



An ice storm that moved through the Chicago area Tuesday evening created slick conditions for drivers Wednesday morning.

An Ice Storm Warning was in effect until early Wednesday morning for much of the Chicago area. Around 4 a.m., rain was still falling in southern parts of the area.
A Winter Weather Advisory was in effect until 9 a.m. for Boone, DeKalb, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee and McHenry counties.

The ice storm was not as bad as initially expected, but areas north and the west of the city were still dealing with some freezing rain early Wednesday morning.

ABC7 Storm Tracker checked out conditions on the Dan Ryan and Stevenson expressways, where the pavement was a little wet, but not ice, but fog was reducing visibility.

The storm has led to a number of schools to close Wednesday and many others are starting late.
There are many ways to de-ice a car, but some are better ideas than others.



Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s before more rain moves in during the evening.
