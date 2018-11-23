WEATHER

Chicago weather: Winter storm expected to snarl Thanksgiving weekend travel

EMBED </>More Videos

A potential winter storm is expected to snarl Thanksgiving weekend traffic in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The ABC7 AccuWeather Team is tracking a messy winter storm that is expected to impact travel as the Thanksgiving weekend comes to a close.

WATCH: Latest ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
EMBED More News Videos

Watch the latest 7-day outlook from the ABC7 Weather team.



Before Sunday's storm, there will be some light rain coming in Friday night into Saturday morning with temperatures in the 40s. This will be somewhat mild compared to recent weather, but with a gusty south wind, it won't quite feel like it is near 50 degrees.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb counties effective 6 a.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday.

SUNDAY STORM OUTLOOK: Messy weather expected on Sunday in the Chicago area and much of the Midwest. A strong low pressure system will move out of Missouri Sunday morning. The track of the low pressure system is still uncertain, but there will likely be a swath of heavy snow from this system.

TIMING: Rain will spread into northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Sunday morning. Rain will transition to snow from west to east sometime during the afternoon or evening on Sunday. How early that changeover occurs will determine how much snow we see. Could be very little or a heavy snow.

SUNDAY MORNING: Rain arrives. Temps in the low 40s.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Rain will change to snow from far west toward city during the afternoon. When this changeover occurs is uncertain and may not happen until Sunday Evening or even night in some areas. Temps in the 30s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain will change to snow for all areas where it has yet to do so. Accumulating snow is likely for most areas during this time frame. How much? Depends on the change over time. Temps falling into the 20s.

MONDAY MORNING: Temps in the 20s. Messy morning commute with some snow still falling and slick spots on roads from snow during the overnight hours.

HOW MUCH SNOW?: On the map below the area that is shaded in dark blue could see totals greater than 4"+. If the heavy band of snow shifts south, parts of Northern Illinois could see that much, too.

Snow totals could range from 1 - 8 inches across the area, depending on the storm's track.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherforecastthanksgivingholidaytraveltrafficsnowwinterCook CountyKane CountyDuPage CountyLake CountyLake County Indiana
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy Friday with rain late
VIDEO: Gargantuan waterspout towers over coast in Italy
Fun facts about the North Pole
The coldest town on Earth
More Weather
Top Stories
Black Friday shoppers hit Chicago area malls hoping to score deals
Whole block condemned after Minnesota house explosion, 11 displaced
1,000 line up for Goose Island Bourbon County Stout at Lincoln Park Binny's
Boy, 17, shot by man in Cragin while trying to pull gun on him
Warriors star Stephen Curry involved in crash in Oakland
Girl who wrote essay about gun violence killed by stray bullet
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 22 years
Report: Climate change will shrink US economy and kill thousands
Show More
Man crushed to death by forklift truck driven by pet dog
Trump administration asks SCOTUS to take up military transgender ban
'It shocked the senses': Man charged with sexual assaults, killing in store
American on deadly trip to isolated island: 'I DON'T WANT TO DIE'
More News