Freezing drizzle possible Wednesday, Winter Weather Advisory issued across multiple counties

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The possibility of freezing drizzle Wednesday prompted a Winter Weather Advisory.The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to noon for Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Kendall counties and from 4 a.m. to noon in DeKalb and LaSalle counties.The northwest suburbs will likely be the hardest hit, according to the National Weather Service.Slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible, and hazardous conditions could affect the Wednesday morning commute.Motorists are advised to slow down while traveling, especially on untreated surfaces.Crews were still working at the beginning of the week to clean up the mess left behind as heavy rain, whipping winds and high waves pounded the Chicago area over the weekend.