Tips for planning a wedding this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There are slow signs of reopening in Chicago and the suburbs and you can't blame brides-to-be for watching them very closely!Many are wondering if they will be able to have their weddings with guests this summer?Joan Cinquegrani owner of Five Grain Event in Logan Square, joined ABC7 to talk about how to word an invitation when you don't know how many people you can invite, if venues will allow more people to attend a wedding if guests ate vaccinated and more.