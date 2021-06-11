West Dundee road rage incident ends with driver beaten at gas station, police say

WEST DUNDEE, Ill. (WLS) -- A case of road rage ended in a violent attack that left a driver seriously injured in northwest suburban West Dundee.Now, authorities are asking for the public's help to find those responsible for seriously beating a man following what appears to be a road rage incident.Investigators said the apparent Thursday morning dispute began on an area expressway and ended around 7:30 a.m. at a Casey's General Store gas station near Strom and Route 31, across the street from the police station."It appears that they had some type of dispute and I'm not sure exactly how it ended up there, if they were looking to gas up the car or if they pulled over to the side continue their motorist dispute," said West Dundee Police Chief Anthony Bourski.Authorities said witnesses tell them the victim was attacked by at least one person who punched and beat him with fists, then sped away shortly after pulling in to pump gas.Nearby Sleepy Hollow resident Josh Thomas didn't witness the violence, but is shocked to learn it happened so close to his quiet community."I take the highway every day," he said. "I do see some intense driving, but I have never seen it escalate to that point there where someone's life is threatened. That's just horrible, that's horrible."The victim remains hospitalized. The Kane County Major Crimes Taskforce is assisting with the investigation as police say the incident appears isolated and there is no danger to the public.Investigators are hoping security cameras in the area captured the attack and generate some leads.Meanwhile, authorities are encouraging motorists to be mindful and respectful while on the road.