4 hospitalized after shooting, crash in West Garfield Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were hospitalized after a shooting and crash on Sunday morning on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.

A 44-year-old man was inside a vehicle in the West Garfield Park neighborhood's 200 block of South Kilbourn Avenue at about 8 a.m. when an SUV stopped near him, police said. Three people exited the SUV and started firing at the man.

The victim, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, drove away before striking another vehicle in the 0-100 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said. He was then transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Three other people, all female, were injured in the crash and taken to Loretto Hospital, police said. Authorities did not immediately provide information about their conditions.

No one is in custody and Area Four Detectives are investigating.

