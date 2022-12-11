Woman killed in Logan Square shooting, fiery crash into dumpster ID'd: authorities

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman killed in a shooting and fiery crash on the city's Northwest Side has been identified, authorities said.

The incident happened in the Logan Square neighborhood's 2700 block of North Pulaski Road at about 1:10 a.m. on Saturday, police said. Someone inside a vehicle started shooting at the woman, who was inside another vehicle.

The woman then crashed into a dumpster and his vehicle caught fire, police said. She was pronounced dead on the scene and later identified by the medical examiner as 27-year-old Felicia Cortes.

Area Five detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

