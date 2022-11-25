Person forces way into West Ridge home, is critically injured; victim also hurt: CPD

Chicago police are investigating after a person forced his way into a West Ridge home on Oakley Avenue and was critically injured.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Someone who forced his way into a North Side home was critically injured Thanksgiving night on the North Side, Chicago police said.

A male suspect forced his way through a door in the 6300-block of North Oakley Avenue in West Ridge about 10:40 p.m., and there was a fight between him and a male victim, CPD said.

The victim was cut several times on the head, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

The suspect was taken into custody in the area.

RELATED: Wedding photographer fights off armed attackers to save couple's photos in San Francisco

He had several lacerations on his body and a puncture wound to the chest, CPD said.

He was taken to Swedish Hospital in critical condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating the incident.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood