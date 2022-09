'War relic' found: Bomb squad removes grenade from Westchester home

Police say an "old war relic" was found Wednesday inside a house on High Ridge Parkway.

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (WLS) -- Westchester police are releasing new information Thursday about an unusual call.

Police responded to the home in the 1500-block of High Ridge Parkway around 6 p.m. after what looks like a grenade was discovered.

As a precaution, the Cook County Bomb Squad was called to remove it.

No one was hurt.