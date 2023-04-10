Jefferson Park man found guilty on federal charges related to Jan. 6 riot

Kevin Lyons, 40, of Chicago, allegedly drove to Washington D.C. and took photos outside Speaker Pelosi's office during the melee.

WASHINGTON (WLS) -- A Jefferson Park man was found guilty of federal charges that he participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol building.

Lyons was arrested in January 2021 by agents from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. According to a federal criminal complaint, Lyons allegedly posted photos to his Instagram account relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection, including a map route from Chicago to Washington D.C. and a photo of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

In the complaint, Lyons said he attended President Donald Trump's rally. He showed agents videos from his camera roll of the inside of the Capitol.

Lyons stood trial in Washington D.C. and was found guilty on all six counts he was facing.

His sentencing hearing is July 14.

He'll remain released under his current conditions of release, court records show.