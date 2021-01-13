Chicago man was inside Pelosi's office, feds say; Jefferson Park home raided

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Jefferson Park man is in federal custody on sealed charges that he was inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a week ago, the ABC7 I-Team has learned.The 40-year-old man was arrested by agents from the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and taken into custody Wednesday morning. The case against him is being prosecuted by authorities in Washington, D.C. He is expected to appear before a Chicago judge later on Wednesday for a removal hearing.A federal complaint against the man, who worked as a heating and air conditioning technician, is expected to be unsealed at that time and includes at least one photo taken inside Pelosi's office, federal sources tell the I-Team.Agents at his Northwest Side home were seen carrying out potential evidence including computers and electronic hardware. They also searched his private vehicle and a van labeled as an HVAC service.