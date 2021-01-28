US Capitol riots: Feds arrest Illinois man allegedly seen fighting National Guard on Tik Tok

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Another person from Illinois is under arrest for allegedly participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.Matthew Capsel was allegedly seen in a Tik Tok video fighting against National Guardsman until he was pepper sprayed outside the U.S. Capitol during the riots on January 6, according to theThe feds said they were contacted by a former neighbor, who reported they had seen multiple social media videos of Capsel "on the frontline of the riot and the breach" and that he was "known to be violent."The feds said Capsel was arrested in southern Illinois on Tuesday. He is charged with entering a restricted area and resisting law enforcement.Bradley Rukstales, 52, of north suburban Inverness, was arrested in D.C. for unlawful entry to the Capitol. The former CEO of Schaumburg-based data-driven marketing company Cogensia was fired for his involvement in the incident.Chicagoan Kevin Lyons was arrested near his Jefferson Park home two weeks after the riots. Authorities say he has admitted being inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and that he brought a bulletproof vest to Washington for the President Trump rally.Another suburban man, Louis Capriotti of Chicago Heights, has also been charged with threatening President Joe Biden's inauguration. The ABC7 I-Team obtained a recording of what federal authorities call explicit threats to kill Democrats including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and others at the White House.