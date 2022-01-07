Aurora restaurant hosts toy giveaway event for hundreds of kids on Three Kings Day

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Despite freezing conditions, a Three Kings Day toy giveaway event warmed the hearts of hundreds of kids Thursday night in Aurora.The event celebrated the Christian observance of Epiphany, or the 12th day after Christmas.The toy hand-out was hosted by La Quinta de Los Reyes restaurant. The event was switched from in-person to a drive-through format due to concerns about COVID-19 amid surge in omicron variant cases in Illinois.Volunteers at the La Quinta de Los Reyes event kept warm under heat lamps and made popcorn for the guests.