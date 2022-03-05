Wheaton Warrenville South student killed in single-car crash on Butterfield Road, police say

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- A 16-year-old Wheaton Warrenville South student has been identified as the person killed in a car crash on Butterfield and Orchard Roads on Friday, police said.Wheaton police and fire responded to the single-vehicle crash at around 4:53 p.m. The car had hit a traffic signal pole, the impact split the vehicle into several pieces.The circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, according to police.School principal Scott McDermott released a statement on Saturday."Sadly, the person involved in the accident was Holden Wight, a junior at our school. Our hearts and prayers are with Holden's family and friends. Losing a member of our school community is incredibly tragic, sad and very difficult to comprehend," McDermott said.The school's Student Services Team will be available Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m. to support students and staff.The department has been in communication with Community Unit School District 200 so that they can provide support resources for the District 200 community."We know that processing this tragedy will certainly take time," said McDermott. "Now is the time for us to continue to come together to support our entire Tiger Nation and our team is committed to doing just that."