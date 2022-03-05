Wheaton car accident on Butterfield Road leaves at least 1 dead

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a car accident in west suburban Wheaton Friday.Chopper7 was over the scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash on Butterfield Road near Orchard Road around 6 p.m. The impact split the vehicle into several pieces.The victim's identity has not yet been released.Wheaton police said Butterfield Road is closed in both directions at Orchard Road. Southbound Orchard Road is also closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the roads are reopened.