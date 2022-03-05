traffic fatalities

Wheaton car accident on Butterfield Road leaves at least 1 dead

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Wheaton crash leaves at least 1 dead

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- At least one person was killed in a car accident in west suburban Wheaton Friday.

Chopper7 was over the scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle crash on Butterfield Road near Orchard Road around 6 p.m. The impact split the vehicle into several pieces.

The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Wheaton police said Butterfield Road is closed in both directions at Orchard Road. Southbound Orchard Road is also closed. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area until the roads are reopened.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwheatontraffic fatalitiescar crashtraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC FATALITIES
2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, Illinois State Police say
Stop sign installed after mom killed in West Side hit-and-run
Family pleads for driver in fatal Roseland hit-and-run to come forward
Boy, 5, becomes 2nd person to die in Round Lake Beach crash; 5 injured
TOP STORIES
Chicago girl dies after being shot while celebrating 12th birthday
Stanford University star soccer player's parents reveal cause of death
2 CPD officers shot in 'ambush' at West Side hot dog stand
Man shot, dog killed on early morning walk in Edgewater: CPD
Ind. teacher arrested after hitting student, getting early retirement
NW Indiana veteran headed to Ukraine on humanitarian mission
2 charged in murder of Gage Park man putting up Christmas lights
Show More
Were Illinois elections supported by tainted Madigan money?
Proviso teachers go on strike
Venues reopen as Chicago lifts COVID mask, vaccination requirements
Disney+ to introduce ad-supported subscription offering in late 2022
Chicago Weather: Warm and windy on Saturday
More TOP STORIES News