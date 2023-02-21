Ash Wednesday Chicago: Catholics can get ashes at Union Station, Midway, O'Hare

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ash Wednesday falls on Feb. 22, 2023 and marks the beginning of the Lenten season, which the Archdiocese of Chicago describes as a solemn 40-day period devoted to reflection, prayer, spiritual preparation and fasting before Easter.

Traditionally, Catholics have ashes applied by hand to their foreheads in the shape of a cross as an outward expression of their faith, according to the diocese.

Cardinal Blase Cupich will celebrate Ash Wednesday Mass at 7 a.m. at Holy Name Cathedral, which will be livestreamed on the archdiocese's YouTube page.

In addition to parishes hosting services, clergy and staff will distribute ashes at the following locations:

Great Hall in Union Station

Visitors are encouraged to look for the Old St. Pat's "Got Ashes?" sandwich board signs

255 S. Canal Street, Chicago

7:30 a.m. - 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

*Due to inclement weather, ashes will not be distributed at the Morgan 'L' stop or Bartelme Park.

Chicago O'Hare Airport

O'Hare Airport Chapel is located in Terminal 2 - Mezzanine Level

Mass schedule: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Liturgical services schedule: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Each ceremony will be 30 minutes in length. Holy Communion will only be given at Mass. Ashes will only be distributed during Masses or liturgical services.

Midway International Airport

Midway Airport Chapel is located in Concourse C - Mezzanine Level (Inside Security)

Mass schedule: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Liturgical services schedule: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Each ceremony will be 30 minutes in length. Holy Communion will only be given at Mass. Ashes will only be distributed during Masses or liturgical services.

Drive-up event at Tasty Catering, Elk Grove Village Industrial Park

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles to receive ashes and to follow all traffic safety protocols.

1900 Touhy Ave.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m.