coronavirus chicago

Whole Foods Market employee in Chicago tests positive for COVID-19, grocery store says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An employee at a Whole Foods Market store in Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19, the grocery store confirmed Sunday.

A Whole Foods spokesperson said that a team member at the Whole Foods Market in Sauganash has contracted coronavirus. The store is located on the city's Northwest Side in 6000 block of N Cicero Ave.

The employee is currently in quarantine, but the grocery store declined to provide any further details "out of respect for the privacy of our Team Members," the spokesperson said.

RELATED: Employee at Mariano's in Skokie has tested positive for COVID-19

The store is undergoing additional cleaning and disinfection, the spokesperson said.

Whole Foods stores are closing up to two hours early each day to give employees more time to sanitize, restock shelves and rest. They're also operating under new guidelines to make sure all interactions between employees and customers "happen at a safe distance."

RELATED: Coronavirus: Grocery stores install Plexiglass shields, embrace social distancing to limit COVID-19 spread

No other details about the case are known at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagosauganashsocial distancingwhole foodscoronaviruscoronavirus chicagoshelter in placegrocery storecovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CHICAGO
Archdiocese of Chicago cemeteries open for Memorial Day
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
What to know about Illinois' 110K COVID-19 cases
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News