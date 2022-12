VIDEO: Strong winds cause scaffold to dangle from Jefferson Park building

Strong wind caused scaffold to dangle from a Jefferson Park building. Chicago police blocked off the area near North Milwaukee Avenue and West Higgins

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Video shows dangerous conditions on Saturday morning on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Strong winds have a scaffold dangling from a building in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.

SEE ALSO | 1 dead, more than a dozen injured after high winds cause stage collapse at Spain music festival

This happened on North Milwaukee Avenue near West Higgins Avenue.

Police have taped the area off to keep people safe.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the situation.