Val and Ryan discuss the latest trend coming out of Gen-Z.

'Windy City Weekend': New movies, women's health, 'The Golden Girls' pop-up and more

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on Windy City Weekend, Val and Ryan talk about the latest topics for Host Chat!

They are wishing everyone a fun and safe Memorial Day weekend!

Gen-Z says this 3-hour activity is better than sex:

However long you think your shower is, you probably haven't taken an "everything shower" yet. Gen-Z influencers are absolutely obsessed with this deep cleaning that can take three hours on average!

ANDREA DONSKY AND WOMEN'S HEALTH:

Nutritionist, researcher and co-founder of Morphus, Andrea Donsky stopped by to help prepare women for menopause. She fills Val in on the signs and symptoms that every woman from the age of 35 needs to be aware of, plus what not to do.

You can learn more about Andrea and her incredible work on her social media pages @andreadonsky and at her website www.andreadonsky.com.

ROEPER'S REVIEWS: SPEND OR SAVE?

"The Little Mermaid" - SPEND

In the biggest release of the week, Disney's live action "The Little Mermaid" stars Halle Bailey as Ariel and Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric.

"FUBAR" - SAVE

Arnold Schwarzenegger stars in the new Netflix series "FUBAR" as a retired C.I.A agent called back into the field, only to learn a family secret about his daughter.

"You Hurt My Feelings" - SPEND

"You Hurt My Feelings" stars Julie Louis-Dreyfus as a novelist, who ends her long marriage after overhearing her husband's true review of her latest book.

"Platonic" - SPEND

Seth Rogen and Rose Bryne star in "Platonic" about two childhood friends who try to reconnect as adults.

CONFIDENCE APPAREL AT NAVY PIER:

The inspirational clothing brand, Confidence Apparel, based here in Chicago has opened its first permanent location at Navy Pier. The co-founder, Robin Harris is here to talk all about it!

The comfortable, everyday wear features inspirational quotes and statements to empower people to greatness each and every day. All of the proceeds go towards mental health programming and scholarships for teens and young adults living in underserved communities.

You can now shop at the brand-new storefront at Navy Pier, or visit them online at shop-confidence.com.

GOLDEN GIRLS KITCHEN IN CHICAGO:

Thank you for being a friend! The Golden Girls Kitchen has officially opened its doors so fans can enjoy the ultimate "The Golden Girls"-themed dining experience in Chicago.

The fully immersive pop-up restaurant sends fans of all ages to 1980s Miami, safely transporting them into the world of their favorite golden gals.

The menu invites guests to munch on the likes of Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno (meat or vegan), plus other menu items like The Lanai: A "Miami style" Cuban sandwich, Blanche's Georgia Style Cookie, and the Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast). Perhaps most importantly, there will be cheesecake in a variety of flavors. If you want to upgrade your dessert, try the Sperheoven Krispies (also available vegan) which includes strawberry cheesecake and chocolate ice cream. All of these delectable mains, sides, and sweets will be served by a lovable Shady Pines waiter.

Additionally, the pop-up will come complete with a variety of iconic photo moments for fans to play in the world of Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sofia. Cozy up to the kitchen table, grab some sun on the Lanai or snap a selfie in front of everyone's favorite banana leaf print. Take a spin through Shady Pines on your way to the pop-up store featuring a range of brand-new "The Golden Girls" merchandise -- no layover in St. Olaf required!

You can visit this one-of-a-kind experience here in Chicago at Whiskey Business, 1365 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, IL 60622.

Tickets for the restaurant are available exclusively through Bucketlisters.