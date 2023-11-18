Local Spotlight: Wintrust

As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting local organizations like the Chicago Fire Department Foundation.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As Chicago's bank, Wintrust is dedicated to supporting local organizations like the Chicago Fire Department Foundation, whose mission is to make Chicago the safest big city in the country and to support the men and women of the Chicago Fire Department.

One of the many ways the foundation has helped the Chicago Fire Department is through the development of a one-of-a-kind virtual reality training program called Fire Escape that shows kids how to get out if they are trapped in a fire.

It's a groundbreaking program that will save lives, and all made possible through the support of Wintrust.

Visit www.CFDFoundation.com to learn more or make a donation.

See previous Saturday Morning Extras here.