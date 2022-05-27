Wauwatosa plane crash: Pilot critically injured after plane crashes into neighborhood backyard

WAUWATOSA, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was critically injured after crashing a small plane into a Wisconsin neighborhood on Thursday.
It happened at approximately 3 p.m.
When officials arrived, they located a single-engine prop plane that had crashed into the Wauwatosa backyard, WDJT reported.
Officials say the pilot was extricated from the plane and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of critical injuries.
It's believed the plane had taken off from Milwaukee County Timmerman Airport before crashing.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted and will help with the investigation.
Wauwatosa Police Department is the lead agency on the incident along with the Milwaukee Police Department and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.
