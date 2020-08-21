Chicago shooting: Woman, 73, shot while opening door to Calumet Heights home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 73-year-old woman was shot and seriously injured as she was opening the door of her home in Calumet Heights on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.The woman was inside her home in the 9000-block of South Ogelsby Avenue at about 2:11 a.m. when police said she opened the back door to let in some visitors and someone outside began firing shots.The woman was shot in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago in serious condition.Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.