carjacking

Carjackers smash window, pull woman and daughter, 2, from vehicle in Wicker Park carjacking, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman and daughter, 2, carjacked in Wicker Park: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman and her daughter were carjacked Wednesday in Wicker Park on the Northwest Side, while waiting for their husband and father to get off work.

About 11:15 p.m., the woman, 32, and her 2-year-old daughter were sitting in their parked Cadillac sedan in the 1200-block of North Hoyne Avenue, when two men approached her, broke her driver's-side window with a bat, and forced her and the child from the car, Chicago police said.

One of the men fled in the woman's car, a 2017 Cadillac. The other ran through an alley, police said.

Surveillance footage of the intersection at Division and Hoyne shows the first police car responding to the 911 call around 11:20pm.

The carjacking that took place out of view a few minutes before did not appear to be caught on video.

RELATED: Chicago carjackings down 86% since January, CPD data show

The woman ran to the nearby Folklore Argentine Grill for help.

She had been waiting for her husband to get off work at a nearby Wicker Park restaurant, a restaurant manager said.

"I heard some really loud banging noises out here, and I went to get earplugs in the other room and I told my husband, like yeah, I thought someone was setting off fireworks," Wicker Park resident Kim Dobe said.

Jennifer Rosenberg works at Gateway Auto Service across the street from where the carjacking took place. She said one of their customers was carjacked nearby just two weeks ago.

"It's a great neighborhood, but these carjackings are just getting out of control," she said. "They were jumping their car and their friend drove up and actually somebody jumped in the car that they were jumping the car from and stole the car."

No one was injured, and no one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Area Five detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagowicker parkauto theftchicago crimechicago violencecar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Manhunt after cop shot, woman killed ends with arrest
Chicago carjackings down 86% since January, CPD data shows
Woman carjacked outside South Loop Target
3 toddlers found fatally stabbed in CA apartment, mother arrested
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting to be released Thurs.: COPA
Quincy bar owner charged in attack on Joliet student
New federal lawsuit filed in effort to stop Obama center construction
WI Supreme Court rules governor can't limit business capacity
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death
Pa. woman 1 of 6 who developed rare clot linked to J&J vaccine
Show More
Officer wounded in Tennessee school wasn't shot by student's gun
Dems to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13
House reparations bill advanced by judiciary committee
Popular teacher killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, cooler lakeside Thursday
More TOP STORIES News