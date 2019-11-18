Woman in Argentina caught with 9 pounds of marijuana hidden inside fake baby bump

ARGENTINA -- A woman was arrested in Argentina after she was caught smuggling nine pounds of marijuana in a fake wearable stomach made to look like she was pregnant.

Investigators detained her as she crossed the border into Chile. They found two bricks of weed in her bag and 15 more being held together with paste inside the fake baby bump.

She is now facing charges of drug smuggling.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
marijuanadrug arrestsmugglingdrugu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple turned away by hotel's 'No Kankakee guests' policy
Police searching for gunman who shot at California family gathering
Family outraged after man, 82, shot by police in Gary
Teen charged with fleeing police in chase involving SUV tied to Little Village nurse's murder
27 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Horrible accident leaves mom fighting for her future
Woman forced to withdraw money from ATM at gunpoint in Frankfort
Show More
Masked robber hits Beverly convenience store 3 times
Man fatally shot inside Subway on Southeast Side: police
Twin of unsolved North Shore murder victim to receive White House award
Chicago AccuWeather: Overcast, chilly Monday
Black Friday 2019 shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News