Ingleside woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- An Ingleside woman has been charged after she allegedly stabbed a woman who was walking with her child on a trail in Grant Woods Monday afternoon, according to police.
Marquette Owens, 60, was arrested and transported to the Lake County Jail, the Lake County Forest Preserve Ranger Police said Tuesday.
Police said the woman and her child were walking along a trail at about 5:15 p.m. when she was attacked and stabbed. The suspect then fled but was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday.
The victim was able to get out of the woods and flag down help on a nearby busy road. She was taken to Condell Hospital and her injuries are not considered life threatening, according to officials.
The woman's child, a boy who is under 10 years old, was not harmed in the attack, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
Forest Preserve police are investigating the attack, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Owens is charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder. Her bond has been set at $750,000.
