Mother stabbed while walking with child in Grant Woods in Ingleside, person of interest in custody

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman was stabbed while walking with her child on a trail in Grant Woods in Ingleside Monday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the stabbing at about 4:30 p.m.

Police said the woman and her child were walking along a trail when she was attacked and stabbed. The suspect then fled.

The victim was able to get out of the woods and flag down help. She was taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office called "pretty serious injuries."

The woman's child, a boy who is under 10 years old, was not harmed in the attack, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.

Forest Preserve police are investigating the attack, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

A person of interest was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. No further information has been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
inglesidecook county forest preserveswoman attackedstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren to rally with CTU Tuesday, CPS cancels classes for 4th day
The Clown Suit: Joey Lombardo's last words
Postal worker finds boy, 3, wandering in South Shore
Man escapes back of NYPD car before being tackled by police
Pedestrian struck, killed on inbound Dan Ryan near 83rd Street
Police investigating alleged hazing incident at Plainfield Central High School
Lightfoot refinancing city debt to save $200M from city's budget shortfall
Show More
Smell Sue's breath, experience T. Rex environment in Field Museum exhibit upgrades
Bishop Ford Freeway reopens after tanker overturns on Far South Side
Teachers strike adds stress for high school students applying to college
Jury deliberating in trial of CPD officers accused of stealing drugs, cash
Andersonville community takes stand against anti-trans stickers targeting bookstore
More TOP STORIES News