Mother stabbed while walking with child in Grant Woods in Ingleside, person of interest in custody

INGLESIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a woman was stabbed while walking with her child on a trail in Grant Woods in Ingleside Monday afternoon.A spokesman for the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they received the call about the stabbing at about 4:30 p.m.Police said the woman and her child were walking along a trail when she was attacked and stabbed. The suspect then fled.The victim was able to get out of the woods and flag down help. She was taken to a local hospital with what the sheriff's office called "pretty serious injuries."The woman's child, a boy who is under 10 years old, was not harmed in the attack, the Lake County Sheriff's Office said.Forest Preserve police are investigating the attack, with assistance from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.A person of interest was taken into custody shortly before 8 p.m. No further information has been released.