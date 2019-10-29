Woman, 22, charged with animal cruelty after 6 abused dogs found in Austin home

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested on animal cruelty charges after police found several abused dogs at a home in Austin on Chicago's West Side.

Breanna Evans, 22, was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

The Chicago Police Department said on October 14 officers found six abused dogs while responding to an unrelated call at a home in the 5400 block of West Potomac Avenue.

A pit bull named Frank was one of the dogs saved from the brink of starvation. Police said he was emaciated to the point where his ribs and spine were showing through his coat.

"Frank was emaciated, abused, left to die in a basement stairwell," said CPD Officer Paul Lauber.

Volunteers rescued Frank and brought him to the Niles Animal Hospital & Bird Medical Center. Hospital workers said Frank was in critical shape when he first arrived.

"He could barely stand up, barely walk," said Dr. Peter Sakas, with the Niles Animal Hospital. "He was in critical shape and would have been dead the next day, he was that sick."

Nearly 100 volunteers filled a Cook County courtroom Tuesday to support Frank, as Evans made her first court appearance.

Anna Garrido, who founded Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation, is rallying volunteers to follow this case and speak up on Frank's behalf.

"We have to make sure these animals are protected," Garrido said. "They don't have a voice and we are their voice."



The Garrido Foundation share Frank's story on their Facebook page, and said they've received more than 60 offers to adopt Frank.

"It's very important that people who have love for the animals stand up for them," said Lisa Tlapa, a volunteer.

Evans' next hearing is scheduled for next month.
