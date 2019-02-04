Woman dead after Pilsen fire

A woman has died after a fire in a Pilsen home Monday morning, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Authorities responded to the fire at about 2 a.m. in the 1800-block of South Peoria Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire inside the two-story home a short time later.

A 48-year-old woman found badly burned inside the home has been pronounced dead, police said. Authorities have not released her identity.

Firefighters were later called back to put out a hot spot. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
