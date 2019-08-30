Woman dies on tracks at CTA Roosevelt Red Line station; 2 CTA workers hospitalized

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman died on the tracks at the CTA Roosevelt Red Line station Friday morning and two CTA workers were injured, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The woman was electrocuted prior to being hit by a train, police said. Police are investigating a report of shots fired in the tunnel, but the shooting has not been verified.

The two CTA workers were transported to the hospital in stable condition, CFD said.

CTA Red Line trains were diverted to the elevated tracks after the incident. Shortly after 6:30 a.m. trains resumed running in the subway and were bypassing the Roosevelt station.



"We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to restore service as quickly as possible. Allow extra travel time," the CTA said.
