Woman, 55, fatally struck in hit-and-run in River North: police

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 55-year-old woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night in River North, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 10:30 p.m. the victim was about to cross the street in the first block of East Hubbard Street when a person driving a silver Ford Explorer SUV hit her.

The woman was dragged about half a block and was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released any further victim information at this time.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver sped off from the scene, police said.

No one is in custody.

Major Accidents Unit and Area Three detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northhit and runwoman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms bring high winds, widespread damage to Chicago area
Chicago looting devastates downtown businesses, over 100 arrested
Massive fire sends plume of smoke up in Franklin Park
Russia registers COVID-19 vaccine, Putin's daughter given it
Englewood residents speak about police shooting that may have sparked looting
Chicago Weather: Partly sunny, less humid Tuesday
Kim Foxx fires back against claims she doesn't prosecute looters
Show More
Chicago mayor tells looters 'we are coming for you'
Illinois reports 1,319 new coronavirus cases, 1 death
Chicago restricts access to downtown streets, bridges, limits transit overnight after looting
Chicago police exchange shots with suspect amid looting
Community assists crews with cleanup in Lincoln Park
More TOP STORIES News