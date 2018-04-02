Woman hospitalized, man found in woods after Des Plaines crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman was pulled from a Des Plaines wreck and police located another occupant hours after the crash Monday. (WLS)

By
DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) --
A woman was injured in a crash in north suburban Des Plaines and police found a second crash victim wandering in the woods hours after the crash Monday morning.

Fire officials believe the car was going at a very high rate of speed. At around 2:20 a.m., fire crews responded to the crash at Rand Road and Ballard Road.

First responders had to pull a woman from the twisted wreck, but police said her boyfriend was missing. She was transported to Lutheran General Hospital.

"When units responded to the scene, a single woman was found within the vehicle. She was in the front passenger seat. There was no one in the driver's seat," said Michael Heidkamp of the Des Plaines Police Department.

Canines, police and fire crews searched the area for about five hours until an ambulance responded to the back parking lot of the Chicago Behavioral Hospital, a few hundred yards away from the crash site. Employees there called 911 to say they spotted a man with no shoes and no coat with several cuts and bruises.

"He wasn't suffering from hypothermia when we found him, so it does appear at some point he found shelter. There's some investigation going as to exactly how that happened," Heidkamp said.

Police believe the man left his girlfriend in the wreck and wandered away. She initially told police she thought her father was inside the car, but investigators found out he had been dropped off before the crash and she didn't remember.

Police said speeding and other possible charges are pending.

"Leaving the scene, if...this gentleman is the driver, he left somebody, and made no contact for hours, those are possibilities," Heidkamp said.

The crash snapped a power pole in two and the damage to the power pole left 300 homes in the dark.

Road blocks will remain up in the area until later Monday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashsearchsearch and rescueDes Plaines
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
More News