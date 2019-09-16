Woman killed in hit-and-run near Deerfields Bakery identified

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Deerfield on Friday has been identified.Lucinda Rondon-Stanley, 53, was walking through the parking lot of Deerfields Bakery about 11:30 a.m. Friday, witnesses said, when she was struck by a Honda minivan."All of a sudden I hear this high-pitched scream. I look over and I see the case that the victim was holding goes up in the air, and then I see the front and the back tire of the passenger side just run over this body," said Jeff Piacenza, who witnessed the crash. "I was just completely shocked and just flabbergasted that this whole thing took place."The 68-year-old man suspected of driving the minivan that struck Rondon-Stanley left the scene, police said, but was later found and arrested about a mile and a half away. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Charges against him are pending, authorities said.Rondon-Stanley, an Evanston resident, was taken to Highland Park Hospital where she died just before 2 p.m.The Deerfield Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.