Woman killed in hit-and-run near Deerfields Bakery identified

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in north suburban Deerfield on Friday has been identified.

Lucinda Rondon-Stanley, 53, was walking through the parking lot of Deerfields Bakery about 11:30 a.m. Friday, witnesses said, when she was struck by a Honda minivan.

"All of a sudden I hear this high-pitched scream. I look over and I see the case that the victim was holding goes up in the air, and then I see the front and the back tire of the passenger side just run over this body," said Jeff Piacenza, who witnessed the crash. "I was just completely shocked and just flabbergasted that this whole thing took place."

The 68-year-old man suspected of driving the minivan that struck Rondon-Stanley left the scene, police said, but was later found and arrested about a mile and a half away. He is cooperating with the investigation, police said. Charges against him are pending, authorities said.

Rondon-Stanley, an Evanston resident, was taken to Highland Park Hospital where she died just before 2 p.m.

The Deerfield Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deerfieldhit and runpedestrian killedwoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman who allegedly wore 'Scream' mask during stabbing arrested
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
McKinley the sheep sends officials on wild chase
Cubs' Rizzo in boot for 5-7 days, then evaluated
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy, patchy dense fog
27 shot, 9 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
Mayor Lightfoot proposes citywide ban on e-cigarette flavors
Man found dead in Macy's State Street bathroom
Shedd Aquarium expert gardener retiring
Legal guardian charged after toddler dies in hot car in NJ
North Carolina woman forced to be sex slave and tortured in front of her children
More TOP STORIES News