Woman killed in hit-and-run crash in South Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in the South Loop Monday.Police said a vehicle struck a pedestrian in her 30's as she was crossing Canal Street at Harrison Street around 1 p.m.The vehicle then fled northbound on Canal Street, according to CPD.The woman was transported to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The suspect was driving a stolen blue Ford Escape. The vehicle has front end damage.Chicago police are currently investigating the incident.Anyone with information regarding the accident is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.